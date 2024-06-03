Liv Morgan sends two-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan's recent controversial wins take nothing away from her WWE Women's World Championship reign, which is still in its budding stages. Many fans feel this has been a long time coming. But something else has been the talk of wrestling town coming out of RAW last week.

After inadvertently assisting Morgan to pick up title bout wins twice in the same week, Dirty Dom was caught off-guard in the closing moments of RAW. She kissed him in what appeared as a reward for his involvement in her matches. However, it raised more questions than answers.

Was that a genuine moment? What is Liv Morgan's end game here? Are they secretly aligned? How does Rhea Ripley respond to all of this?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Liv Morgan shared a two-word message telling viewers to tune in to Monday Night RAW tonight to watch her. The show emanates from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"Watch me," she wrote.

You can check out her post below:

After assaulting Ripley and taking her out of action for seemingly many months, Liv Morgan is finally in possession of the Women's World Championship. The 29-year-old's desire to exact revenge on Mami stemmed from the latter forcing her to sit on the bench since the summer of 2023. Morgan returned during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year in January and had been after the Judgment Day star ever since.

Will Rhea Ripley return to WWE RAW sooner rather than later?

Since aligning with The Judgment Day in 2022 and winning the top prize of the women's division a year later, The Eradicator has always found success and is also arguably one of the biggest names in the industry today.

Interestingly, the last person to defeat Rhea Ripley was none other than Liv Morgan. This happened on the May 30, 2022, episode of RAW. During this time, the two briefly feuded after Ripley joined WWE Hall of Famer Adam 'Edge' Copeland and Damian Priest. The trio even faced the team of Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Bálor at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event in early June of that year.

Check out USA Network's Instagram post below:

"2 years ago, @yaonlylivvonce pinned and defeated @rhearipley_wwe on Raw, making Liv the last person to pin and defeat Rhea in a singles match for over 2 years. #WWE #WWERaw"

After what transpired last week on RAW, how Rhea Ripley responds to Liv Morgan bears watching. She is expected to be out of action for at least three months. Perhaps the creative team has a plan to book the highly anticipated showdown this summer? Only time will tell.

