Liv Morgan sends a two-word message days after The Judgment Day destroys Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day destroyed Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Taking to social media, Liv Morgan sent a two-word message.

At SummerSlam, Morgan defeated Ripley to retain the WWE Women's World Championship with Dominik Mysterio's assist. Post-SummerSlam, Liv was revealed as the newest member of The Judgment Day.

On Instagram, Morgan sent a two-word message. She also shared a new set of photos while holding the Women's World Championship.

"MotherF****** Princess," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's Instagram post:

Konnan addressed the possibility of Liv Morgan trying to take Damian Priest away from Rhea Ripley

Konnan has discussed the possibility of Liv Morgan taking Damian Priest away from Rhea Ripley. The former has already taken Dominik Mysterio away from his Mami.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan addressed the future of the Judgment Day vs. Terror Twins storyline, stating that Morgan could start flirting with Priest.

"Does Liv now, saying that she would take everything she [Ripley] cared about, even though it's not her boyfriend, it is a friend, she starts to hit on Priest? You know, there's so many things you can do with this," he said.

The storyline between Morgan and Ripley technically began several years ago when The Eradicator betrayed her in favor of The Judgment Day.

After WrestleMania XL, Morgan reignited her feud with Ripley, attacking her backstage. During the brawl, the former Women's World Champion suffered a shoulder injury, forcing her to relinquish the title.

Becky Lynch won the vacant title before Liv Morgan dethroned The Man at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event. Morgan's next title defense is yet to be announced by WWE. However, at Bash in Berlin, she will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face The Terror Twins (Ripley and Damian Priest) in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

