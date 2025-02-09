Liv Morgan sends a two-word message to Tiffany Stratton after Charlotte Flair's major dig at her

Liv Morgan has reacted to Charlotte Flair calling Tiffany Stratton a "child" during their confrontation on WWE SmackDown. The Women's Champion asked Flair to pick her for WrestleMania 41.

The Queen made her triumphant return to WWE programming by winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the match at #27 and eliminated several superstars, including Roxanne Perez, who was in the final two alongside Flair.

Morgan reacted to Stratton's latest post with a two-word message on Instagram. She reacted to Flair's jab at the current WWE Women's Champion by offering her praise.

"Child prodigy," wrote Morgan.

Morgan lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley during the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6. However, in the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Morgan defeated IYO SKY to confirm her place in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Tiffany Stratton wants Charlotte Flair to pick her for WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton discussed the importance of Charlotte Flair possibly picking her for WrestleMania 41. The current WWE Women's Champion admitted she is inspired by the multi-time champion.

Speaking to Grind City Media, the 25-year-old said:

“She’s definitely one of my inspos. She was actually the one my mom saw on the TV screen and kind of inspired my mother, who then inspired me. If I am face-to-face with her on Friday and she does pick me, I hope she picks me. I feel like my entire career, I’ve always kind of been told that I’m the next Charlotte Flair or I’m a wannabe Charlotte Flair, and sure, she inspires me, but I’m not a wannabe Charlotte Flair. If she picks me at WrestleMania and when I beat her, I’ll no longer be the next Charlotte Flair. I’ll be the Tiffany Stratton."

Flair could also pick Rhea Ripley or Giulia for WrestleMania 41 after confronting both superstars on RAW and NXT, respectively.

