Liv Morgan sends a wholesome message to a current and a former WWE Superstar, celebrates an important milestone

Liv Morgan recently took to social media to send a wholesome message to current WWE star Valhalla, and former company star, Ruby Soho.

Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott in WWE, departed the company in 2021. Her exit also meant that The Riott Squad had disbanded for the second time. Soho is currently signed to AEW.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan celebrated the 6th anniversary of The Riott Squad, sending a wholesome message to her "sisters".

She posted:

"Happy Riott Squad day to my sisters for life 💚💙❤️ @realrubysoho @wwevalhalla."

Check out Morgan's Instagram post dedicated to Soho and Valhalla:

The Riott Squad debuted in 2017 and shared the ring with some of the biggest names in WWE, including Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, The Four Horsewomen of the company.

Liv Morgan opened up about her projects outside of WWE amid her absence

Amid her absence from WWE, Liv Morgan has been focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling.

Speaking in a video shared by WWE from the set of The Kill Room, the former SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about her projects outside of professional wrestling. Morgan said:

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience, and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching."

It now remains to be seen how long Morgan will be sidelined before making her return to the ring.

