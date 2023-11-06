Liv Morgan shares a stunning new photo of herself amid her WWE absence

Liv Morgan took to social media to share a stunning new photo of herself, amid her current absence from WWE.

After suffering a severe injury, Morgan has been forced to sit on the sidelines for months now. During her last TV appearance, she was brutally attacked by Rhea Ripley, and WWE wrote the 29-year-old off TV.

Taking to Twitter/X, Morgan shared a new set of photos, including a stunning new selfie of herself. She also sent out a one-word message.

"Sunday," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet and new photo:

Liv Morgan opened up about her projects outside of WWE amid her absence

Liv Morgan has been focusing on her projects outside of WWE, while she continues to recover.

Speaking in a video previously shared by WWE from the set of The Kill Room, Morgan claimed that he was hopeful of performing in more films and movies going forward. She said:

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience, and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching."

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer has suggested that the 29-year-old is reportedly close to making her return to WWE. It remains to be seen what plans the creative team has in store for the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

