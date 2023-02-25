Liv Morgan set to face former ally on WWE SmackDown 39 weeks after their last match

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been one of the most prominent members of the SmackDown Women's division over the last year. The 28-year-old will be defending the brand's honor next week as she takes on RAW's Rhea Ripley on the upcoming SmackDown.

While the duo may not be on the same page anymore, Liv and Rhea have been allies in the past. The duo tagged along for a certain period on RAW and even challenged for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a fatal four-way tag team match on the second night of WrestleMania 38 in a losing effort. After a couple of more losses against Sasha Banks and Naomi, Ripley turned on Morgan and attacked her after a match on RAW.

The duo then competed in a series of singles matches before Liv switched brands. They are set to step across the ring from one another yet again as they face off in one-on-one action next week.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



-- Roman Reigns returns

-- Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley

-- Nattie and Tegan Nox vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna For #SmackDown next week:-- Roman Reigns returns-- Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley-- Nattie and Tegan Nox vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna For #SmackDown next week: -- Roman Reigns returns -- Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley -- Nattie and Tegan Nox vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna https://t.co/9fG7hyTfBp

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also came face-to-face during the Women's Royal Rumble match at the PLE. The duo entered the match at #1 and #2 respectively and lasted over an hour before The Nightmare won the match.

Liv Morgan recently talked about her WWE WrestleMania status

With WrestleMania season truly upon us, many fans have been worried about Liv Morgan's spot at the event. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently not involved in a feud with anyone and could miss out on the Showcase of Immortals in Hollywood.

Speaking to Mike Jones of DC, the WWE star stated that she's coming after the Women's Title regardless of her spot at WrestleMania 39.

"I'm proud to say that I don't think that there's a thing that I could've done differently regardless. Whether I'm fortunate enough to be on the card or not. Like I know I've put everything into being my absolute best for WrestleMania and if it doesn't happen for me then I'm still coming for the title regardless.

Jugsss ✨ @itsmejugal_

#BigLivEnergy Just a reminder that it took 3 women to eliminate Liv Morgan. Just a reminder that it took 3 women to eliminate Liv Morgan. #BigLivEnergy ⚡ https://t.co/5TAqqYZXgL

Liv Morgan is currently one of the most popular babyfaces on the WWE roster. While she did not last for long inside the Elimination Chamber, she is still expected to be present at WWE's biggest show in April.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes