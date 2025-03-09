Liv Morgan set for major appearance outside WWE

Liv Morgan sent a message today ahead of a major appearance outside WWE. The 30-year-old is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW.

The veteran and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Bianca Belair and Naomi last month on the red brand. Morgan competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last weekend but came up short. Belair emerged victorious in the Women's Chamber bout and will be competing for the Women's World Championship next month at WrestleMania.

Liv Morgan took to social media today to promote her upcoming appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Judgment Day star will be on the show tomorrow and instructed fans to check it out in a message today on social media.

"Watch me 😉," she wrote.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were accused of being responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last year. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion returned at the premium live event last weekend and attacked Naomi ahead of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Naomi admitted that she was the one behind the attack during a promo with Bianca Belair this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

WWE veteran teases return to battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Former WWE star Layla recently teased reuniting with Michelle McCool to battle Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Layla and Michelle McCool used to be in a popular tag team known as "LayCool." McCool will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month. In an interview with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, the former Women's Champion shared that she would like to reunite with McCool and suggested a match against the Women's Tag Team Champions.

"I would love to face Chelsea Green and Piper [Niven]. I would because I think that would be a good match. But you know what? Even Liv and Raquel, even that, it would be hilarious. I think LayCool could make it work with any of the girls right now in the tag team division if that's something that they would ever want to do. I think it would work. We'd make it work, how about that? We'd make it work," she said. [From 15:41 to 16:16]

Check out the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have captured the Women's Tag Team Championship three times now. It will be interesting to see if the popular duo will be defending the title at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

