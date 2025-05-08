Liv Morgan shares first photos of herself amid WWE absence; shows off glimpses of her new lifestyle 

Liv Morgan is on hiatus from WWE as she remains busy with the filming of Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The reigning Women's Tag Team Champion shared glimpses of her new lifestyle in the film industry.
Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. They lost the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All to Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch.
On Instagram, Morgan revealed that she was in Tokyo, Japan, and shared photos sporting a 'Tokyo Fu**in City' hoodie.
Check out Morgan's Instagram post here.
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
Liv Morgan previously discussed her plans to work in the film industry
Liv Morgan discussed the idea of working in the film industry. In 2022, The Miracle Kid revealed that she had been taking acting classes and also discussed her other ventures, including her soap business.
In a chat with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, the former WWE Women's World Champion said the following about her life outside the ring:
“I have not started a business, but I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage. It definitely took a backseat to my training. I’m having a quarter-life crisis of ‘I’m not doing enough with my life,’ so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them, and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that’s doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I’ve been taking acting classes, I’ve been auditioning a lot, and have kind of been dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do.”
Liv Morgan's return date is yet to be revealed. Despite her absence, she remains the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The Judgment Day is also temporarily down to five members.