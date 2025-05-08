Liv Morgan shares first photos of herself amid WWE absence; shows off glimpses of her new lifestyle 

Liv Morgan is on hiatus from WWE as she remains busy with the filming of Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The reigning Women's Tag Team Champion shared glimpses of her new lifestyle in the film industry.

Ad

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. They lost the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All to Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch.

On Instagram, Morgan revealed that she was in Tokyo, Japan, and shared photos sporting a 'Tokyo Fu**in City' hoodie.

Check out Morgan's Instagram post here.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Trending

Liv Morgan previously discussed her plans to work in the film industry

Liv Morgan discussed the idea of working in the film industry. In 2022, The Miracle Kid revealed that she had been taking acting classes and also discussed her other ventures, including her soap business.

In a chat with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, the former WWE Women's World Champion said the following about her life outside the ring:

Ad

“I have not started a business, but I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage. It definitely took a backseat to my training. I’m having a quarter-life crisis of ‘I’m not doing enough with my life,’ so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them, and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that’s doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I’ve been taking acting classes, I’ve been auditioning a lot, and have kind of been dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do.”

Ad

Liv Morgan's return date is yet to be revealed. Despite her absence, she remains the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The Judgment Day is also temporarily down to five members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More