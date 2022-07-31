"I'm in so much pain right now" - Liv Morgan shares health update after brutal beatdown at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan took a lot of punishment at the hands of Ronda Rousey during her title match at SummerSlam

It was an emotional moment for Morgan as she squared off against Ronda Rousey, the very woman on whom she cashed in the Money in the Bank contract.

While the SmackDown Women's Champion was termed the underdog, she held her own against The Rowdy One at SummerSlam. However, the match ended after a controversial call from the referee, who missed Morgan tapping out to Rousey's armbar while he made the three count.

Megan Morant caught up with Liv in an exclusive interview after the event. The champ was in extreme pain but was proud of her efforts in retaining the title against Rousey.

Not gonna lie, I'm in so much pain right now. I don't know that you walk into a match with Ronda Rousey and come out the same but I did exactly what I said I was gonna do and I left with my championship. So I guess I'm okay," Morgan said. (From 0:05 - 0:21)

The champ also professed her love for the business and claimed that she retained the gold because she needed the win more than her adversary.

"I did it because this is exactly what I said that I was gonna do. I said that I love this more, that I want this more, that I need this more. So I went there and I did what needed to be done and I survived Ronda Rousey. I'm still SmackDown Women's Champion," she added. (From 0:34 - 0:53)

Liv Morgan rushed to see the medical staff after the interview.

Ronda Rousey turned on Liv Morgan at SummerSlam

In the aftermath of their encounter, Ronda was furious with the referee's decision. She came unhinged and took out her frustrations on Liv, putting her in another Armbar.

She even caught hold of the ref and put him in an armbar before several WWE officials rushed to separate them.

It will be interesting to see if The Rowdy One will address her actions on SmackDown this week.

