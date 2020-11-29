Liv Morgan shares her honest opinions of working backstage with Paul Heyman

Ryan Satin recently interviewed Liv Morgan for Fox Sports, and the SmackDown Superstar spoke on various topics, one of which included her experiences of working with Paul Heyman when she was on the RAW brand.

Liv Morgan stated that it was a great time working with Heyman as the former Executive Director of RAW was entirely in her corner and wanted her to succeed at the highest level. Morgan called Heyman' one of the best ever', and it was an invaluable experience for her to talk to him and understand the finer nuances of the business.

"It was great because I had someone that was in charge completely in my corner and wanted to see me succeed and was finding opportunities for me to show what I can do and show what range I had. So, coming into work every week, I didn't know what to expect. But, I knew that it was for my greater good, you know? It was very cool. He's one of the best ever. To have him to talk to and to go to for advice, or just see something more clearly than I was understanding, it was great."

Liv Morgan's WWE status

Liv Morgan was brought in to be a part of the Lana-Rusev storyline at the end of 2019, and the angle never really took off as WWE did not have any long-term plans for Liv. Dave Meltzer had noted that Paul Heyman did want Liv Morgan to be a big singles star in the women's division. Sadly for all parties involved, the push fizzled out as the company didn't have a creative direction for the Superstar after Heyman's ouster from his position.

Liv Morgan and Lana's angle didn't last for long, and Morgan found it challenging to get TV time.

WWE eventually pulled the trigger on the reunion between Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, and the duo currently compete on SmackDown.

Liv Morgan is still 26 years old, and she has all the tools to be a top-tier Superstar in the company. Morgan has improved tremendously over the years in the ring, and all she needs is the faith of the WWE management and a compelling character to take her to the next level.