Liv Morgan shares an interesting reaction after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lose the WWE World Tag Team Championships

Liv Morgan has shared her reaction to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh losing the WWE World Tag Team Championships on RAW.Balor and McDonagh lost the titles to Dragon Lee and AJ Styles after the match was made official by Adam Pearce. Interestingly enough, Dominik Mysterio played a crucial role in Balor and McDonagh's title match being confirmed after he complained that other champions weren't defending their titles enough.On X, Morgan reacted with a crying emoji after Balor and McDonagh's loss to Lee and Styles. With the loss, the Judgment Day duo's second reign as the World Tag Team Champions came to an end.Check out Morgan's reaction:Morgan is currently sidelined with an injury. Amid her absence, The Judgment Day added Roxanne Perez to the faction. Perez became Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner and was handed Morgan's Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo lost the titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.Vince Russo wasn't happy with Liv Morgan making a public appearance amid her absence from TVLiv Morgan appeared at a WWE press conference amid her absence from television due to injury. The appearance was criticized by Vince Russo, who wasn't pleased with the fact that the former Women's World Champion wasn't being presented on TV.Speaking on BroDown, Russo said:&quot;I just think it's fascinating, and I've been saying it for weeks and weeks and weeks. Liv Morgan can be on that press conference, but she can't be on TV? And then when I tell you that's because the King of Pops is saving her for a pop, you think I have no idea what I'm talking about. I can't comprehend if I was the writer of the show and I literally had stars sitting at home. I can't comprehend that. That tells you flat out they don't know what to do with her, they don't have a plan for her. The fact that they flew her all the way to Saudi, but she can't appear on RAW? Okay.&quot;It remains to be seen when Liv Morgan will return to WWE television.