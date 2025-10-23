  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan shares an interesting reaction after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lose the WWE World Tag Team Championships

Liv Morgan shares an interesting reaction after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lose the WWE World Tag Team Championships

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 23, 2025 15:24 GMT
The Judgment Day have lost their tag titles (Image Credits: Liv Morgan on X, Finn Balor on X)
The Judgment Day have lost their tag titles (Image Credits: Liv Morgan on X, Finn Balor on X)

Liv Morgan has shared her reaction to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh losing the WWE World Tag Team Championships on RAW.

Ad

Balor and McDonagh lost the titles to Dragon Lee and AJ Styles after the match was made official by Adam Pearce. Interestingly enough, Dominik Mysterio played a crucial role in Balor and McDonagh's title match being confirmed after he complained that other champions weren't defending their titles enough.

On X, Morgan reacted with a crying emoji after Balor and McDonagh's loss to Lee and Styles. With the loss, the Judgment Day duo's second reign as the World Tag Team Champions came to an end.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Morgan's reaction:

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Morgan is currently sidelined with an injury. Amid her absence, The Judgment Day added Roxanne Perez to the faction. Perez became Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner and was handed Morgan's Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo lost the titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

Vince Russo wasn't happy with Liv Morgan making a public appearance amid her absence from TV

Liv Morgan appeared at a WWE press conference amid her absence from television due to injury. The appearance was criticized by Vince Russo, who wasn't pleased with the fact that the former Women's World Champion wasn't being presented on TV.

Ad

Speaking on BroDown, Russo said:

"I just think it's fascinating, and I've been saying it for weeks and weeks and weeks. Liv Morgan can be on that press conference, but she can't be on TV? And then when I tell you that's because the King of Pops is saving her for a pop, you think I have no idea what I'm talking about. I can't comprehend if I was the writer of the show and I literally had stars sitting at home. I can't comprehend that. That tells you flat out they don't know what to do with her, they don't have a plan for her. The fact that they flew her all the way to Saudi, but she can't appear on RAW? Okay."

It remains to be seen when Liv Morgan will return to WWE television.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications