Liv Morgan shares personal update following WWE RAW

Liv Morgan shared a personal update on social media following this week's episode of WWE RAW. Morgan is currently a member of The Judgment Day on the red brand alongside Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, Finn Balor, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Mysterio and Morgan were ringside for Raquel Rodriguez' match this past Monday night on RAW. Rodriguez defeated Bayley to become the number one contender for Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Morgan took to Instagram today to share an update about her relationship with Dirty Dom. She claimed they were the most iconic couple in WWE history and shared a couple of photographs with Mysterio, as seen in her post below.

"The greatest, hottest, most iconic & most dominant couple in the history of WWE ❤️‍🔥 Crrrrrrrrry about it 😘," she wrote.

Dominik Mysterio showed support for his stablemate on RAW this week by getting Finn Balor an Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old is scheduled to defend the title against Balor during next Monday's show.

Liv Morgan claims she is the victim after WWE star admits to attacking Jade Cargill

Liv Morgan recently claimed that she was a victim after being accused of attacking Jade Cargill last November.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis provided security footage that showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the area of Jade Cargill's attack last year. However, the culprit was eventually revealed to be Naomi, and the 30-year-old took to social media to claim she was the true victim.

She then decided to boast about her and Raquel Rodriguez's third reign as Women's Tag Team Champions.

"Even though I am the true victim here….I am still one half of your history making, record breaking, greatest Women’s Tag Team Champions of all time 🤭," Liv Morgan wrote.

Check out Morgan's post below:

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley to align with Morgan at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from The Judgment Day star on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW but dropped the title to IYO SKY earlier this month.

It will be interesting to see if Morgan and Rodriguez will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April.

