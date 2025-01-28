Liv Morgan shares relationship update following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shared a major update about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio and other members of The Judgment Day following Monday Night RAW. The former Women's World Champion teamed up with stablemate Raquel Rodriguez to lock horns with Bianca Belair and Naomi last night on the red brand.

The 30-year-old had a dismal start to her 2025, as she lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on the RAW Netflix Premiere. Additionally, The Judgment Day member's relationship with Dominik Mysterio seemed to be on shaky grounds due to the latter's actions after The Eradicator's win. However, the younger Mysterio helping Morgan and Rodriguez defeat the Women's Tag Team Champions in a non-title match might have eased things between himself and the former Riott Squad member.

Liv Morgan recently took to her Instagram account to share multiple pictures and clips from Monday Night RAW. While she referred to fellow Judgment Day members JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez as her brother and sister, respectively, Morgan noted that Dominik Mysterio made it up to her with his actions last night.

"- Monday Night Morgan ✨ - Daddy Dom x2 ??😍 - My sister 👯‍♀️ - My brother 🖤 - My family 😇 - When he makes it up to you 🤭," she wrote.

You can check out Liv Morgan's Instagram update below:

Liv Morgan opens up about Dominik Mysterio's real-life relationship

Liv Morgan's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, is married to Marie Juliette in real life. The couple tied the knot in March 2024 after dating for over a decade.

The Judgment Day member discussed Mysterio's wife during her appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast. Morgan stated that Juliette had no issues with "Dirty" Dom's romantic on-screen relationship with her. Liv revealed that she was single and would be lucky to be with someone like Marie Juliette.

"Dominik is actually married and he has a beautiful, strong, secure wife that, you know, is okay with him going off to work every week and us having this little on-screen rendezvous. If I happen to be so lucky to find someone that is just as strong and confident, we'll see, but I feel like also the last couple of years I've been really honed into my work, and I kind of didn't give space for dating," she said.

You can listen to the podcast below:

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been an on-screen couple since the latter betrayed Rhea Ripley and helped Morgan retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2024. With tension brewing within The Judgment Day, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the duo.

