Liv Morgan shares stunning backstage photo from Monday Night RAW, sends one-word message

Liv Morgan took to social media to share a couple of backstage photos from this week's Monday Night RAW.

At the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, Morgan will team up with Raquel Rodriguez to challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

This week on RAW, the feud between the two teams continued. Morgan took to social media to share her newest photos and also sent a one-word message.

"Raw" wrote Morgan

Liv Morgan returned to WWE television on last week's episode of SmackDown. This was her return from injury as she reunited with Rodriguez. The former Women's Tag Team Champions immediately challenged Rousey and Baszler after their win over now-former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

Vince Russo recently discussed how he would've booked Liv Morgan's WWE return

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE on last week's SmackDown. Vince Russo discussed how he would've booked the return of the 29-year-old star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo suggested an idea on how WWE could've spiced up the angle between Morgan and Rodriguez. He said:

"How much of a better story would it have been if her (Raquel Rodriguez) and Liv are tag team champions, and Liv gets hurt. So now, Rodriguez is on her own. Now she's going after Ronda Rousey on her own. Now, Liv comes back. And now Rodriguez says, 'Well man, I didn't know how long you were gonna be gone. They were saying you were gonna be gone like three months. I'm kinda in this thing.' That's what I'm talking about. That's all you have to do to create some interest. You have Raquel say, 'Listen with all due respect, I finally got my shot on RAW. I'm supposed to wait around till you're here?' These are the simple things that you could do to add some spice to the show."

#SmackDown LIV MORGAN IS BACK!!! @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE want a rematch for the titles they never lost! Are we going to see @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? LIV MORGAN IS BACK!!! 😱@YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE want a rematch for the titles they never lost! Are we going to see @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? #SmackDown https://t.co/IX0Ffp06wM

The former SmackDown Women's Champion's injury forced her and Raquel to vacate the Women's Tag Team Titles. However, at Money in the Bank, the former champions will aim to win the belts back.

