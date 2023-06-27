Wrestling veteran shares alternate booking for Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to add more "spice" to the show (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how he would have booked Liv Morgan's return and eventual team-up with Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan was injured a few months ago during a match with Damage CTRL. As a result, Liv and Raquel had to relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, she made a comeback this past week on SmackDown, and the duo is on a mission to regain the titles that they never lost in the first place.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained that he would have held off Liv's return till the time Raquel was knee-deep in facing Rousey alone. He spoke about initial reports that stated that Liv Morgan would be out of action for a while, and based on this, Raquel should have been fighting alone against her opponents.

"How much of a better story would it have been if her (Raquel Rodriguez) and Liv are tag team champions, and Liv gets hurt. So now, Rodriguez is on her own. Now she's going after Ronda Rousey on her own. Now, Liv comes back. And now Rodriguez says, 'Well man, I didn't know how long you were gonna be gone. They were saying you were gonna be gone like three months. I'm kinda in this thing.' That's what I'm talking about. That's all you have to do to create some interest. You have Raquel say, 'Listen with all due respect, I finally got my shot on RAW. I'm supposed to wait around till you're here?' These are the simple things that you could do to add some spice to the show." [12:00 - 13:00]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were on RAW this week

With just a few days to go for Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey squared off against Raquel Rodriguez this week as Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler watched from ringside.

Raquel and Ronda battle hard for supremacy, but the match was decided in the final moments when Liv tangled with Baszler on the outside. This distracted Rodriguez, and The Rowdy One picked up the win at her expense.

This rivalry is far from over, as the two tandems will once again collide at Money in the Bank for the Unified Women's Tag titles.

