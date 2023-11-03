Liv Morgan shares a stunning photo of herself amid her WWE absence

Liv Morgan took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself while she continues to recover from her current injury.

Morgan has been absent from WWE television for months. Her last match was on the July 17 episode of RAW when she teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Taking to her Instagram story, Morgan shared a new photo of herself. While her WWE return date is yet to be revealed, the 29-year-old seems to be enjoying life outside of the squared circle.

Check out Morgan's Instagram story and latest photo below:

Liv Morgan opened up about her projects outside of WWE

Liv Morgan has been focusing on her ventures outside of WWE while she continues to recover from her current injury.

WWE shared a new video of Morgan, who was on the set for The Kill Room. In the video, the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that she hopes to perform in more films moving forward. She said:

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching."

Upon her return, Morgan could feud with Rhea Ripley. It remains to be seen how long she will be out for.

