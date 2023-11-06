Liv Morgan shares a throwback photo with 34-year-old WWE Superstar amid her hiatus

Liv Morgan recently took to Twitter/X to share a throwback photo of herself and former RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. In 2022, she won the title after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, and dethroning Ronda Rousey in the process. At the same time, Belair was also in the midst of her first reign as the RAW Women's Champion.

Taking to Twitter/X, Morgan shared a photo of her and Belair posing with the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships respectively.

Check out Morgan's throwback photo with Belair:

Morgan is currently sidelined with a long-term injury. Before being written off WWE television, she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Meanwhile, Belair was also on the sidelines for quite some time, before eventually returning on a recent edition of SmackDown. Upon The EST's return, she immediately challenged IYO SKY for the Women's Championship.

At Crown Jewel, Belair was beaten by SKY, courtesy an assist from the returning Kairi Sane.

Liv Morgan is reportedly expected to return soon

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular superstars in WW,E and has established herself as a top star in the company.

Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and upon her return, will aim to once again win championship gold.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 29-year-old is expected to return soon.

"Morgan is expected to return soon," said Meltzer

An official date for Morgan's return is yet to be reported, or revealed. However, the WWE Universe could expect the former SmackDown Women's Champion to potentially feud with Rhea Ripley upon her return.

Before being written off WWE programming, Morgan was brutally attacked by The Eradicator, who also played a major role in Morgan and Rodriguez losing the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Do you think Liv Morgan will challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

