Liv Morgan shares a WrestleMania 40 related message after being spotted with former WWE Champion

After being spotted with former WWE Champion Big E, Liv Morgan took to social media to send a message.

Morgan and Big E were recently in attendance at a Philadelphia 76ers game. Morgan returned to WWE during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and went on to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but could not secure the victory.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared some photos from the Sixers' latest game on Instagram. She also shared a WrestleMania 40-related message:

"Thank u for having us @sixers. See u at WrestleMania," wrote Morgan.

Becky Lynch apologized to Liv Morgan after her latest actions

Becky Lynch recently interfered during Liv Morgan's match against Nia Jax on RAW.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Man apologized to her rival but also took a few shots at her in the process. Lynch said:

“I know how I would feel if somebody did that to me. I would be pi**ed. I would want to fight them. I understand that. If she wants to fight me, I’ll never say no. But, it was one of those things where I wasn’t even thinking about her match I wasn’t even thinking about the match. I was just thinking about getting my hands on Nia Jax and retribution because it was two weeks in a row… and I’m not just going to sit back and take that. So, retaliation had to happen, but I do apologize that it was at the expense of Liv. Sorry, I could’ve handled that a million different ways, but I didn’t. If Liv wants to fight about it, she can, or if she wants to cry about it, she can."

Morgan and Lynch will face each other in a one-on-one match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

