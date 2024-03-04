Popular star to turn heel after 1491 days by attacking Becky Lynch on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch is set for a big match on WWE RAW tomorrow night. The former multi-time champion will square off against Nia Jax. The match was booked on a recent edition of the red brand after The Irresistible Force flattened The Man.

Assuming Triple H has planned a DQ ending for the match, he could have a popular star show up to cost Becky her match - turning heel in the process. The potential interference could be from Liv Morgan, who hasn’t played a heel gimmick in more than 1491 days.

WWE has continued to tease a feud between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. Both superstars haven’t had a full-fledged program with each other in two years. They had a series of matches and segments against each other on RAW in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that Becky had inadvertently cost Liv her match against Nia Jax on the February 26, 2024, episode of RAW. The Man interfered during the match by attacking Nia, causing the referee to rule the match against Liv Morgan.

Becky Lynch apologized to Liv Morgan after WWE RAW interference

Becky Lynch recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump to talk about many things. The former RAW Women’s Champion extended an apology to Liv Morgan for costing her the match against Nia Jax.

“I know how I would feel if somebody did that to me. I would be pi*sed. I would want to fight them. I understand that. If she wants to fight me, I’ll never say no. But, it was one of those things where I wasn’t even thinking about her match I wasn’t even thinking about the match. I was just thinking about getting my hands on Nia Jax and retribution because it was two weeks in a row… and I’m not just going to sit back and take that. So, retaliation had to happen, but I do apologize that it was at the expense of Liv. Sorry, I could’ve handled that a million different ways, but I didn’t. If Liv wants to fight about it, she can, or if she wants to cry about it, she can.” [H/T to Yahoo.com]

It remains to be seen how the two women will sort their differences out on RAW this week.

