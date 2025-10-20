Liv Morgan shows support for Dominik Mysterio ahead of title match on RAW

Liv Morgan showed her support for Dominik Mysterio ahead of his title match tonight on WWE RAW. Morgan and Mysterio are in a storyline relationship on WWE television that began at SummerSlam 2024.

Dirty Dom is scheduled to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Rusev tonight on the red brand. Liv Morgan took to her Instagram story ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in California to show support for her Judgment Day stablemate. She shared an image of tonight's match graphic on her Instagram story, and you can check it out in the image below.

Morgan shared an interesting post today on social media. [Image credit: Liv Morgan on Instagram]

Liv Morgan has been absent from WWE television since the June 16 edition of RAW. The 31-year-old suffered a shoulder injury during a singles match against Kairi Sane and has not been able to return to action yet.

Vince Russo claims WWE missed an opportunity with Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that WWE missed an opportunity to make Dominik Mysterio into a bigger star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the company should have done something with the 28-year-old after Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest exited The Judgment Day last year. The veteran claimed that the faction was finished after Ripley and Priest left, but the company continues to feature them regularly on television.

"Guys, let's face it. The Judgment Day was over the day Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left. It was over. It was done when they left. That's when they could have done something with Dom. But they went on and on and on. That's why The Vision had a very short existence," Russo said.

You can check out the video below:

Dominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship by pinning Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41 and is also the reigning AAA Mega Champion. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are scheduled to defend the World Tag Team Championships against Dragon Lee and AJ Styles tonight on RAW. Only time will tell if Dominik Mysterio can defeat Rusev tonight to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

