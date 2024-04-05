Liv Morgan shuts down critic for "injury prone" comment involving Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan has lashed out at a comment involving Rhea Ripley. A Twitter user recently criticized Morgan claiming that her former tag team partner was better than her.

Morgan and Ripley are former tag team partners, collectively known as "Liv 4 Brutality". Following Ripley's betrayal of Morgan, she joined The Judgment Day and continues to be an integral part of the group.

On Twitter/X, Morgan responded to the comment claiming she is injury-prone. The former SmackDown Women's Champion clapped back at the Twitter user with a one-word message.

"smd," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Ronda Rousey wanted to have a brutal spot with Liv Morgan but was turned down

Former WWE star and UFC veteran, Ronda Rousey, recently opened up regarding a spot she wanted to implement during her match with Liv Morgan.

Rousey recalled the incident in her autobiography Our Fight, suggesting that the two superstars would take a bump on thumbtacks during their match. Rousey mentioned:

"'Imagine this finish,' I told Liv, then laid it out. The two of us, grappling on the ground on a ring covered in thumbtacks until I finally get Liv once again in my signature armbar. Echoing back to our previous match, Liv at the same time gets me in a pin. As the ref starts counting the pin, I arch into the thumbtacks to raise one shoulder off the ground."

In 2022, Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in on Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. Later the same year, she successfully defended the title against Rousey at SummerSlam before eventually dropping the title to The Baddest Woman on the Planet at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Morgan is currently without a match for WrestleMania 40. However, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a highly awaited match between the two superstars.

