Liv Morgan was asked to take brutal bump in gimmick match, discloses former WWE star

Liv Morgan's sole reign as World Champion in WWE was two years ago. She became Ms. Money in the Bank in 2022, cashed in the contract in a matter of hours on Ronda Rousey, and then defended the SmackDown Women's title against the latter at SummerSlam.

At Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Morgan successfully defended the belt against Shayna Baszler before dropping it back to The Baddest Woman on the Planet at Extreme Rules 2022.

Recounting the build-up to the poorly received gimmick match, Ronda Rousey wrote in her autobiography Our Fight that she suggested Liv Morgan pass out to her armbar submission hold in the closing moments of the bout. The two would also fall onto thumbtacks, which was the ex-UFC star's idea. However, the creative team dismissed it:

"'Imagine this finish,' I told Liv, then laid it out. The two of us, grappling on the ground on a ring covered in thumbtacks until I finally get Liv once again in my signature armbar. Echoing back to our previous match, Liv at the same time gets me in a pin. As the ref starts counting the pin, I arch into the thumbtacks to raise one shoulder off the ground."

Rousey continued:

"But Liv, refusing to give up, lets me 'break' her arm, passing out from the pain instead of tapping again. She falls right on the thumbtacks and me. I would get the title back as WWE’s creative team wanted, Liv would come off looking like a bada**, and everyone in the audience and at home would be going wild because it was f***ing thumbtacks." [H/T: ITR]

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan feuded with each other once again towards the end of the former's second stint in WWE last year, this time over the Women's Tag Team Championship. Morgan wound up pinning Rousey at Money in the Bank inside The O2 Arena in London to win the belts.

Becky Lynch is open to facing Ronda Rousey in WWE

During her first stint with the sports entertainment giant between 2018 and 2019, Ronda Rousey impressed both her contemporaries and fans alike. It was also during this time Becky Lynch rose to superstardom out of nowhere. Organically, a bout between these two women was cited as a dream match.

However, they only got to wrestle at WrestleMania 35 in a triple-threat contest, which also featured Charlotte Flair. While the bout was notable for being the first-ever women's main event on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Rousey and Lynch never got their one-on-one match. The Irish star recently revealed that she is open to it should The Baddest Woman on the Planet return to WWE.

