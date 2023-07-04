WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey expresses disappointment, claims her match was cut short thrice at Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently opened up about how her match was cut short three times at Money in the Bank.

At the most recent Money in the Bank premium live event, The Baddest Woman on the Planet, alongside her tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, defended their Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite having the upper hand initially, Rousey and Baszler lost the match after Baszler betrayed Rousey, and Morgan capitalized on the moment by hitting Ronda with an Oblivion to pick up the win.

Taking to social media, Rousey expressed her disappointment as she mentioned how her match has been cut short thrice at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

She wrote:

"When your time gets cut three times but you still put on a banger #ChickenSalad 🍗🥗 #TagTeamChampionships."

Check out Ronda Rousey's Instagram post below:

Vince Russo criticized Ronda Rousey's current character, claimed she is stalled

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Ronda Rousey's current character and claimed that the latter is stalled.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo compared The Baddest Woman on the Planet to Kurt Angle. He mentioned that the latter was full of entertainment, whereas Rousey lacks entertainment and is kind of stalled.

The veteran further added that it is the company's fault for not booking her properly. Russo stated that he is excited to see what Rousey has in store going forward in the business.

"These are all legit blue-chip athletes. Bro, being an athlete is one thing; being an entertainer is something completely different. I'm going to go back to the 'it' factor. Kurt Angle was an entertainer from day one. He had that in him. Bro, if you don't have that, Ronda Rousey is kind of stalled. That's kind of a part of it. I think a lot of it with her, you know, it's the writing and the presentation, and Chris, I'm eager to watch her on RAW because I am a fan of hers and really want to see what they are doing with her."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rousey.

