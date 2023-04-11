Liv Morgan slams former champion for insulting her after enormous win on WWE RAW

WWE star Liv Morgan verbally smacked Shayna Baszler for trash-talking about her latest celebration on Monday Night RAW after winning the tag team title.

While Becky Lynch could suit up and defend her championship, her WWE Hall of Famer partner, Lita, could not do so after being attacked by an unknown perpetrator backstage earlier on RAW.

Later, Trish Stratus replaced Lita as Lynch's new partner to take on the team of Morgan and Rodriguez. In the match's closing moments, Stratus tried for her iconic Chick Kick, only for Morgan to intercept it and reverse the maneuver into a roll-up to win the victory.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin It’s wild that @YaOnlyLivvOnce went from dressing as Trish Stratus in tribute to one of her favorites, to pinning her in a match on #WWERaw It’s wild that @YaOnlyLivvOnce went from dressing as Trish Stratus in tribute to one of her favorites, to pinning her in a match on #WWERaw. https://t.co/3UjHdZsi4J

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler took to Twitter to humiliate, stating that her alliance with Ronda Rousey makes them a #1 tag team. She also asserted that no one cares about the #2 team of Raquel and Liv.

However, Liv Morgan snubbed Baszler and responded that her "logic" makes zero sense:

"Ur logic been crazy bro u okay?" she wrote.

You can check out Morgan's tweet below:

Liv Morgan became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez for the second time in the company. She and Rodriguez earned a title shot last week on the red brand by defeating Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

It remains to be seen if Baszler and Rousey will show up on SmackDown and challenge the current champions for a title shot.

What are your thoughts on the tag team match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes