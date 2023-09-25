Photo: Liv Morgan spotted with released WWE Superstar amid current hiatus 

Liv Morgan has been out of action since she was attacked by Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago on WWE RAW. The former women's champion has been on the sidelines since the assault, but she appears to be in good spirits.

Sonya Deville celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday and shared an incredible update from her celebrations. Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, and several family members and friends of Deville were dressed as the latter from different eras in her pro wrestling career for the party.

Rose was abruptly released from the company in December 2022 and is currently away from pro wrestling. Deville posted a picture alongside the former Toxic Attraction member and Morgan on her Instagram Story.

Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose were at Sonya Deville's party

Deville shared several updates throughout her birthday and even included the WWE Universe in some detective work when she received some presents from an unknown source. All in all, it appears that the injured superstar enjoyed her 30th birthday celebrations.

Liv Morgan is expected to return to WWE in the coming weeks

The return of Nia Jax has left the RAW women's division wide open, which could lead to the return of Liv Morgan. There was a belief that Morgan had legitimately injured her arm when Rhea Ripley attacked her. Meanwhile, other reports suggested her hiatus was in line with her film schedule for her new role in Queen of the Ring.

Morgan has remained active on social media over the past few months and is still making appearances, which could be a positive sign when it comes to her RAW status.

Liv Morgan and Nia Jax have had their own issues over the years, and it will be interesting to see if the former Riott Squad member can stop the latter's current destructive spree.

