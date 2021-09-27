Liv Morgan on if she still talks to AEW's Ruby Soho

Liv Morgan's bond with Ruby Soho and Sarah Logan won't be defined by which wrestling company they work for.

Ahead of Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things WWE. When asked if she still keeps in touch with her former stablemates in The Riott Squad (Sarah Logan and AEW's Ruby Soho), Morgan says they definitely do, and she's very happy with Soho's current success in All Elite Wrestling.

"We definitely all keep in touch," Liv Morgan revealed. "We’re all so happy about each other’s successes. When I first got teamed up with Ruby [Riott] and Sarah [Logan], I didn’t really speak to either of them. Throughout the journey of being best friends, we realized there are so many things that make us alike rather than different."

Liv Morgan believes The Riott Squad are sisters for life

Liv Morgan loves having a support system in Ruby Soho and Sarah Logan and calls them sisters or life. Morgan also revealed that she's excited to see Logan return to the ring when she's ready to do so.

"We all love wrestling the same," Liv Morgan continued. "It feels great to have that support system and be sisters for life. I’m so happy for Ruby and Sarah. I can’t wait to see Sarah back in the ring whenever she is ready."

Sarah Logan is currently taking time off from being a professional wrestler after the birth of her baby. Her husband, Erik of The Viking Raiders, is still a member of the WWE RAW roster.

