Liv Morgan strongly denies WWE fan theory accusation (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan was at the center of controversy earlier in 2025 after rumors spread about the identity of Jade Cargill's attacker. In an exclusive interview, the Women's Tag Team Champion reiterated that she had nothing to do with the incident.

On November 22, 2024, a mystery person assaulted Cargill in the parking lot on SmackDown. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were suspects for several weeks after footage showed them close to the scene. However, it was later revealed that Cargill's former ally Naomi was behind the attack.

Asked to confirm if she was involved, Morgan told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta she was wrongly accused:

"We established that I didn't do it. I was framed for weeks. It was Naomi. No [not suspicious], that's what happens when you do something wrong. You admit to doing something wrong. There's nothing juicy about it. I was at the scene of the crime, but I was innocent. Have you ever known me to do something terrible and not take full credit for it?" [14:58 – 15:31]

According to Liv Morgan, her track record shows she would happily have bragged about attacking Jade Cargill if she was responsible:

"I told Rhea [Ripley] to her face, 'I'm gonna steal your man, I'm gonna steal your title, and I'm gonna steal your family,' and I did exactly what I said. I bragged about retiring Becky Lynch, I bragged about being the only woman to defeat Ronda Rousey three times, I defeated Nia Jax, I've defeated Jade Cargill, I've defeated Alexa Bliss. Anything I've ever done I've been so happy to scream about it and laugh about it. Why would I do anything differently in this Jade scenario?" [15:34 – 15:59]

Watch the video above to hear Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's thoughts on several WWE topics, including John Cena's heel turn.

How Liv Morgan would have acted if she attacked Jade Cargill

After weeks of denials, Naomi finally admitted on the March 7 episode of SmackDown that she took out Jade Cargill.

Had Liv Morgan been in Naomi's position, she would have posed for pictures with Cargill and immediately admitted what she did:

"I would have taken a selfie with her on the car like, 'Hey.' But I didn't do it, and I had to be punished and attacked and framed for weeks. Unfairly treated when I was innocent the whole entire time, and Naomi admitted it, but we already established you're not that smart, so I can understand why she can admit it and you still think for some reason that I did it when someone had already taken full responsibility for it." [15:59 – 16:23]

Morgan also made it clear she was not impressed that Sportskeeda readers still questioned whether she was involved in the Cargill incident:

"You're gonna take the fan mail that you get over me telling you to your face that it wasn't me over Naomi admitting it? You still wanna trust the fan mail? Grow up, bro. Crazy work." [16:35 – 16:48]

In the same interview, Morgan addressed reports that Paige could return to WWE in the near future.

