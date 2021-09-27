Liv Morgan on her surprising history with the WWE Draft

Liv Morgan's history with the WWE Draft has been surprisingly consistent, compared to other stars on the roster. For this reason, she expects this trend to continue in 2021.

Ahead of Extreme Rules, Morgan sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things WWE. When asked about where she'd like to end up in this year's WWE Draft, Morgan revealed she'd love to stay on SmackDown. That being said, she expects to move to RAW due to her history with the draft.

"I would love to stay with SmackDown," Liv Morgan admitted. "The reason why I would want to stay on SmackDown is because of our women’s roster. But it’s obviously not going to be the same roster."

"Also, I have been drafted for the past three years to another show," Morgan continued. "I’m almost expecting to be drafted to RAW because that is where my history says. I just want to work. Wherever that is, I’m ready to go."

Will Liv Morgan be drafted to WWE RAW?

The fact that Liv Morgan has changed brands in the last three WWE Drafts lends credence to the notion that she will jump to WWE RAW in the draft. Still, her future remains unclear at this point.

Still, it's safe to say that the rosters of both WWE RAW and SmackDown will look very different at the end of WWE RAW on October 4, when the two-night draft concludes.

Regardless of where Liv Morgan ends up, the WWE Universe will probably be happy, as long as she is properly utilized.

