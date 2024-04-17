Liv Morgan surprisingly stealing a 27-year-old major WWE RAW Superstar's wrestler "boyfriend" is possible, says veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested that Liv Morgan could steal Rhea Ripley's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, as revenge.

In July 2023, The Eradicator injured Liv Morgan in a storyline, causing the latter to remain out of action for nearly six months. Upon her return, the former SmackDown Women's Champion embarked on a "revenge tour." Last week, she attacked Ripley backstage on RAW, causing the 27-year-old star to suffer a significant shoulder injury. Mami relinquished her Women's World Championship on the red brand this week and will be absent for several months.

While Morgan has expressed her intent to capture the title that Ripley relinquished, wrestling veteran Bully Ray suggested on the Busted Open Radio podcast that Liv could also steal The Eradicator's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, as part of her payback.

"[There's a lot of truth to what Liv said last night] And thus, like, after I heard that again, it's like, 'Nah, I don't really hate her.' All is fair in love and war. You know, you did this to me, I did this to you. You came back over the top with this, I did this to you. Now, you're on the shelf for six months. Deal with it. I'm gonna take your title and your boyfriend," Bully Ray said. [13:48 - 14:06]

You can watch the podcast below:

It remains to be seen if Morgan is next in line to become the new Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley will undergo a character change upon her WWE return, according to Bully Ray

Although Rhea Ripley has been playing the character of a heel since joining The Judgment Day, she has become one of the most popular superstars, receiving cheers from the WWE Universe. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan has been leaning towards turning heel over the past few days as she made fun of The Eradicator's injury with brutal comments.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted that Ripley will return from injury as a babyface.

"Rhea Ripley has been positioned as a heel. It is the fans who are into her. She's got a great entrance. She's got a phenomenal look. She gets the job done in the ring. Covid WrestleMania, I thought her and Charlotte stole the show. This time away is going to be good for Rhea. Recharge your battery, heal your injury, and when Rhea Ripley comes back, when they hit her music on her return, WWE will have a monster woman babyface on their hands in Rhea Ripley," Bully Ray said.

Last Monday on RAW, Liv Morgan stated that her "revenge tour" was not over despite injuring Rhea Ripley and taking her out of action. While WWE announced that a new Women's World Champion will be crowned on the upcoming episode of the red brand, it would be interesting to see if the 29-year-old star would succeed in capturing her second world title.

