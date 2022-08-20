"Closest thing to a WrestleMania moment you’ll get" - Liv Morgan takes a brutal shot at female WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan recently engaged in a Twitter altercation with Shotzi, as the two women traded insults at one another.

In a recent tweet, Shotzi took a shot at Morgan's WrestleMania 38 attire. In response, the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion decided to take a brutal dig at the 30-year-old.

Courtesy of her recent tweet, Morgan claimed that mocking her attire was the closest Shotzi would ever get to a WrestleMania moment.

"Hahaahah maybe. Its the closest thing to a Wrestlemania moment you’ll get" wrote Morgan

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Shotzi @ShotziWWE Are you gonna whip me with your trashy wrestlemania entrance gear?! twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce… Im so scaredAre you gonna whip me with your trashy wrestlemania entrance gear?! @YaOnlyLivvOnce good morning Im so scared😱 Are you gonna whip me with your trashy wrestlemania entrance gear?! 😂😂😂😂 @YaOnlyLivvOnce good morning 😘 twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce… https://t.co/ZxYjuAqdAD Hahaahah maybe. Its the closest thing to a Wrestlemania moment you’ll get 🤓 twitter.com/shotziwwe/stat… Hahaahah maybe. Its the closest thing to a Wrestlemania moment you’ll get 🤓 twitter.com/shotziwwe/stat…

Earlier this year, at WrestleMania 38, Morgan teamed up with Rhea Ripley to unsuccessfully challenge the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The titles were won by Naomi and Sasha Banks, who were later forced to vacate the gold after walking out of the company due to rumored issues with creative.

The WWE Universe had hilarious reactions to Liv Morgan's response to Shotzi

In reaction to Liv Morgan's tweet to Shotzi, the WWE Universe sent out some hilarious tweets.

The majority of the responses featured meme material reactions from WWE Superstars and even one from Will Ospreay. Check out the reactions below:

Hussein @whoishussein_ @YaOnlyLivvOnce Shotzi isn’t in your league champ and tonight, you’re gonna prove it @YaOnlyLivvOnce Shotzi isn’t in your league champ and tonight, you’re gonna prove it

Shotzi and Morgan have previously shared the ring, mostly in tag team matches. The two even crossed paths in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this year.

The bout was won by Morgan herself, who later went on to cash in her contract on Ronda Rousey on the same night. In doing so, the 28-year-old became the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Morgan's next title defense is scheduled against Shayna Baszler, who became the #1 contender after winning a Gauntlet Match. Morgan and Baszler will face off at the Clash at the Castle 2022 premium live event.

With a win, The Queen of Spades will win her first singles title on the main roster. While she is a former NXT Women's Champion, Baszler is yet to win either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Title.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell