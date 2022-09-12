"Not too bad for a 'Hooter’s Barbie', huh?" - Liv Morgan takes a massive shot at former women's champion

Liv Morgan has fired back at Ronda Rousey after the latter recently labeled her a "Hooter's Barbie."

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rousey became the #1 contender for Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship. The two will once again collide at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.

In response to The Baddest Women on the Planet's comments from SmackDown LowDown, Morgan took to Twitter to recall her two wins over Rousey.

"I am your WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, 2022 Miss Money in the bank winner, and the ONLY woman in the WWE to defeat “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” twice… Not too bad for a “Hooter’s Barbie”, huh?" wrote Morgan.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

What did Ronda Rousey say about Liv Morgan during her SmackDown LowDown promo?

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey became the #1 contender for Liv Morgan's title by winning a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match. She defeated Natalya, Lacey Evans, Xia Li, and Sonya Deville to cement her place as the next title contender.

Speaking with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown, the former RAW Women's Champion honored the late great Gene LeBell. Rousey also claimed that LeBell would've liked to see her destroy Morgan in an Extreme Rules match.

"Well, Uncle Gene would have told me to mutilate, assassinate and annihilate every woman in my way. And in that mindset, I think he would really like me to have an actual Extreme Rules match at Extreme Rules, because since I got screwed over last time with Liv, maybe the last one and a half times kind of, I would really like to beat her more than what is allowed within the constraints of the rules here. So this is me vying for an Extreme Rules match. Let's see if Hooters Barbie there wants to turn it down or not," said Rousey.

Morgan was victorious over Rousey at the SummerSlam 2022 premium live event. She also defeated the former UFC fighter at the Money in the Bank show to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Will Liv Morgan able to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at the upcoming premium live event? Sounds off in the comments section below!

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi