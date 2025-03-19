Liv Morgan takes her obsession with Dominik Mysterio to the next level after WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are undoubtedly one of the power couples in WWE. The Miracle Kid has now shared an interesting message on social media, showing her love for Dirty Dom.

Ad

Morgan and Dominik started their on-screen relationship last year and officially confirmed it when the latter betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024. The two stars have openly shown their affection towards each other on WWE TV since then.

The sports entertainment juggernaut is currently in the middle of its European tour and both Judgment Day members are part of it. Liv Morgan recently shared a photo of herself on X (formerly Twitter), with a "Dom" signboard above her.

Ad

Trending

She captioned it hilariously by claiming that Dominik is always with her, even when he is around.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"Still with me even when he’s not with me 🫶," tweeted Liv Morgan.

Check out The Miracle Kid's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan had a heartwarming interaction

WWE recently shared a clip of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan going Rolex watch shopping. Dirty Dom revealed that this was The Miracle Kid's first Rolex watch, while he has already five or six.

"Getting my Güerita her first Rolex. I think I got like 4 or 5, maybe 6? You lose count after a while," Dominik Mysterio said.

Ad

Liv Morgan seemed very happy with the purchase and even called it a "steal."

"[Got it for $12,000] What a steal! Matching with Dominik. [Shows off her Rolex] Just combing through my hair," Liv Morgan added.

Check out the full video below:

The Judgment Day is the most dominant faction on RAW, but there has been some dissension among the faction members lately. It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio stay together if the group breaks up someday, or go their separate ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback