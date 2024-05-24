Liv Morgan takes a shot at Becky Lynch with a three-word message ahead of their title match

Liv Morgan took a shot at Becky Lynch before of their Women's World Championship match. At WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Lynch will defend her recently won title against Morgan.

Morgan earned herself a shot at the title after previously coming close to winning the vacant title in the 14-women Battle Royal on RAW. The title was vacated by Rhea Ripley, who suffered a shoulder injury during an attack from Morgan.

On X (formerly Twitter), Morgan took a shot at Lynch after the champion and the challenger had a brief confrontation at the King and Queen of the Ring Kickoff event.

"Selective memory Becky," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo claimed Liv Morgan is not a "professional"

Vince Russo made a bold claim regarding Liv Morgan, stating she isn't a "professional."

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Russo spoke highly of superstars including Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Gunther, and AJ Styles, calling them "professionals". However, he did not seem to feel similarly about Liv Morgan and some other WWE Superstars.

"What always slaps me across the face is when I put on RAW, and I put on SmackDown, Chris to me, literally to me, 10 percent of the roster are professionals. Randy Orton is a professional. Roman Reigns is a professional. Gunther is a professional. AJ Styles is a professional. Liv Morgan is not a professional. Indi Hartwell is not a professional... And that's my problem. You are calling it professional wrestling," stated Russo.

Morgan is a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She won the title alongside Raquel Rodriguez on both occasions. She is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion, winning the title after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey in 2022.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is in her seventh reign as the world champion. At WrestleMania XL, she failed to beat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, before eventually taking advantage of her situation and winning the vacant title amid The Eradicator's shoulder injury.