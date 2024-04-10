Liv Morgan takes a shot at Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley after WWE RAW

In the aftermath of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan took a shot at Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, Morgan attacked her former tag team partner backstage.

At WrestleMania 40, Ripley successfully retained her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. The Man previously won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to become the #1 contender, outlasting several superstars, including Morgan and Tiffany Stratton.

Liv, who attacked Ripley with a steel chair last Monday, recently posted a photo of Dominik consoling his Mami after the assault. The former SmackDown Women's Champion sent a four-word message to The Judgment Day members.

"Such a beautiful sight," wrote Morgan.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Liv Morgan attacking Rhea Ripley

Vince Russo expressed his displeasure after witnessing Liv Morgan attack Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW.

Morgan and Ripley have a lot of history with each other in WWE. The two superstars were previously in a tag team called 'Liv 4 Brutality' before Ripley betrayed her tag team partner and joined The Judgment Day.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Morgan attacking Ripley was a "waste of time." He seemingly hinted at not being impressed by the 29-year-old emerging as The Eradicator's next challenger. Russo said:

"We got Liv Morgan attacking Rhea Ripley. What a waste of freaking time!"

Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. After winning the Women's Money in the Bank in 2022, she cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win her first singles championship in WWE. She is also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, winning the title with Raquel Rodriguez.

With the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event right around the corner, a potential title match between Morgan and Ripley could be added to the show. There are chances that Morgan will finally get her moment after missing WrestleMania 40.

