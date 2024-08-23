Liv Morgan takes a shot at Rey Mysterio after old photo of Dominik Mysterio surfaces

Liv Morgan has taken to social media to comment on an old photo of Dominik Mysterio that WWE posted on X. She took a shot at Rey Mysterio while glazing her on-screen boyfriend.

The Women's World Champion and Dirty Dom officially became a thing after the latter turned on Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam and helped Liv retain the title. Morgan became a member of The Judgment Day while Mami and Damian Priest were kicked out of the group. One of the reasons why Dominik chose Liv over Rhea was because she helped him finally get a win over his "deadbeat dad," something Ripley failed to do.

WWE posted a throwback photo on X of a young Dominik Mysterio with his sister Aalyah and their mother Angie. WWE questioned what happened to "that sweet little kid," referring to Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan responded by saying that he grew up to become her Daddy Dom and the greatest Mysterio there ever was.

"He grew up to be my Daddy Dom & greatest Mysterio there ever was," she wrote.

Konnan on Liv Morgan possibly stealing Damian Priest from Rhea Ripley

Liv completed her revenge tour as she injured Rhea Ripley, won the Women's World Championship and took the latter's boyfriend Dominik Mysterio. She did what she said she was going to do, which is take everything from The Eradicator.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan discussed Liv Morgan possibly taking Damian Priest from Rhea Ripley next.

"Does Liv now, saying that she would take everything she [Ripley] cared about, even though it's not her boyfriend, it is a friend, she starts to hit on Priest? You know, there's so many things you can do with this," he said.

At WWE Bash in Berlin, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will team up to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a mixed tag team match.

