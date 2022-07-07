"I would have knocked anyone off that ladder" - Liv Morgan talks about closing her feud with former Women’s Champion

Liv Morgan is still riding high from her historic evening last weekend at WWE Money in the Bank.

Not only did Morgan become Miss. Money in the Bank, but she also successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion later that night.

The SmackDown Women's Champion was a guest on this morning's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the closing moments of the Money in the Bank ladder match with Becky Lynch, Morgan revealed she would have knocked anyone off that ladder, but she was especially happy that it was Big Time Becks.

"Yeah, I mean, it felt good to kind of bring this full circle with Becky and I," Liv Morgan said. "And I mean, I would have knocked anyone off that ladder. I'm especially happy that it was Becks, and I think she might never admit it, but I think she might lowkey be happy too." [Timestamp: 26:35 - 26:54]

Liv Morgan sends a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe

At the close of today's episode, Morgan once again took a moment to thank the WWE Universe for their support and reminded everyone to follow their dreams.

"Wow. Well, I mean, it's been a long, long, long journey to get here," Liv Morgan said. "And like I said on Monday, you guys have stayed with me every single step of the way. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you guys. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you so so much, and just follow your dreams!"

Morgan is scheduled to be on SmackDown this Friday to make her brand shift official. Who will step up to challenge the new SmackDown Women's Champion? We'll find out soon enough.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

