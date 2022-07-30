Liv Morgan teams up with current rival during WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan teamed up with Ronda Rousey to take on Sonya Deville and Natalya during this week's WWE SmackDown.

Despite losing her title following Liv Morgan's successful cash-in during Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey is set to have another chance at gold very soon. At this year's SummerSlam, the two are scheduled to face each other for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, they put their differences aside and stood together on the Friday Night Show before their clash on Saturday.

During tonight's episode of SmackDown, the two had to join forces to take on the team of Sonya Deville and Natalya. Despite their differences before and after the match, the two managed to pick up the victory.

The match started with Ronda Rousey and Natalya, and the momentum was on the side of the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Her team's momentum continued as Rousey, and Morgan double-teamed their opponents.

However, their flawless teamwork started to show some cracks. After Liv was tagged in, she refused to tag Ronda back due to her pride. This continued even after a nearfall from The Queen of Harts.

Fortunately for the SummerSlam competitors, Rousey managed to tag herself in, much to the dismay of Morgan. The Baddest Woman on the Planet picked up the victory after she forced Sonya Deville to submit to the Ankle Lock.

Despite the two being scheduled to face each other for tomorrow's WWE event, the two SmackDown stars showcased that they could still join forces for a bit.

Who do you think will be walking out as the SmackDown Women's Champion at SummerSlam? Leave your pick in the comments section below!

