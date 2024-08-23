Liv Morgan teases major change ahead of next week's WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently took to social media to tease a massive change ahead of next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The reigning Women's World Champion is a member of The Judgment Day.

After injuring Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania XL, Morgan vowed to take everything away from Mami. She successfully won the Women's World Championship and then set her sights on Dominik Mysterio. At SummerSlam 2024, Dirty Dom betrayed Ripley to side with the 30-year-old star. Dom Dom and Liv are now set to team up to face The Eradicator and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

Liv recently took to her Instagram stories to tease a major gear change ahead of next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Morgan reacted to her new parcel with several lovestruck emojis.

Check out a screengrab of Liv's Instagram story below:

A screenshot of Liv Morgan's Instagram story. [Image credits: Liv's official Instagram handle]

Fans would be willing to see the rivalry between The Judgment Day and the Terror Twins get more intense on Monday Night RAW.

Former WWE personality believes Liv Morgan will control everything in The Judgment Day

During an edition of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, former WWE personality Tommy Carlucci said that he believed Liv Morgan would eventually start controlling everything within The Judgment Day.

Carlucci also mentioned that he believed even Dominik Mysterio might not be aware of Morgan's plans for the fearsome faction.

"I think as the storyline goes on, she's [Liv Morgan] gonna be controlling everything, even Finn. And Finn doesn't even know it that he's being controlled by Liv. That's how smart she is. I think they're really investing in her, and we all know there's an angle here with her and Dom and stuff like that. I don't think she's even smartened up Dom of what she has planned for The Judgment Day. That's what I'm thinking," Tommy Carlucci said.

Many fans believe that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will emerge victorious against Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at Bash in Berlin 2024. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the upcoming premium live event.

