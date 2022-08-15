Liv Morgan teases a major change in her appearance 

Liv Morgan has teased the idea of possibly a change in her appearance. On Twitter, the SmackDown Women's Champion suggested that she might switch up her current look.

The 28-year-old currently enjoys her first-ever tenure as a champion in WWE. At Money in the Bank 2022, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship defeating Ronda Rousey.

Morgan posted an edited photo of herself sporting dark hair on Twitter. Check it out below:

In a follow-up tweet, she teased and responded to a fan that she could change her look in the near future. Could the SmackDown Women's Champion debut a new look at Clash at the Castle? It remains to be seen!

"Stay tuned" wrote Morgan

Check out Morgan's follow-up tweet:

How did fans of Liv Morgan react to her tweet?

It is safe to say that Liv Morgan's fans were quite hyped up with her idea to switch to dark hair from her current blonde hair.

In response to the SmackDown Women's Champion, fans questioned if Morgan was contemplating the idea of sporting dark hair. Whereas, some were against it.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

However, a certain portion of fans asked Morgan to bring back her pink hair.

mal @livkotas @YaOnlyLivvOnce but liv. liv listen you could bring back the pink hair. @YaOnlyLivvOnce but liv. liv listen you could bring back the pink hair.

Morgan is currently scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle. The Queen of Spades won a Gauntlet Match on SmackDown to become the new #1 contender and will aim to end Morgan's first-ever title reign in WWE.

Baszler hasn't been pleased with Morgan and her title reign, especially after the latter's controversial win over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022. The current Smackdown Women's champion clearly tapped out during the bout. However, the referee opted to count to three, as Rousey's shoulders were down on the mat at the same time as well.

