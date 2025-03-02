Liv Morgan teases using WWE legend's finishing move at Elimination Chamber 2025

Liv Morgan was undoubtedly the star of the Women's Elimination Chamber match despite coming short and getting pinned at the hands of Bianca Belair. However, there was one crucial moment when she continued to tease using a WWE legend's finishing move.

Liv Morgan was seemingly everywhere in the Women's Elimination Chamber match - starting at first and lasting all the way until the end before falling short in an incredible sequence to Bianca Belair. She was also confirmed not to be the attacker of Jade Cargill, as the latter returned and took Naomi out.

Perhaps due to the influence from her on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, she continued to tease using Rey Mysterio's iconic 619 finisher. A sequence saw her use Eddie Guerrero's 'Three Amigos' before nearly hitting the 619. Alexa Bliss halted her in her tracks.

This might be the only thing that fans are mad at Alexa Bliss about. She, too, had a stellar performance inside the Elimination Chamber, taking out the main roster newcomer Roxanne Perez.

It's going to be interesting to see what the Road to WrestleMania looks like for a lot of the women. For Liv Morgan, it's most likely going to be in a defense of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Her pursuit of the Women's World Title may have officially ended after nearly a year.

