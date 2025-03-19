Liv Morgan tells 27-year-old WWE star to quit wrestling in heated backstage moment after RAW

Liv Morgan was involved in a heated backstage interaction following RAW this week. She may have found her and Raquel Rodriguez's first challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Judgment Day duo ran into Alpha Academy and Natalya, who were having a chat of their own. In a bid to turn her in-ring struggles around, Maxxine Dupri asked Nattie if she could train at her and TJ Wilson's Dungeon. Morgan overheard this and proceeded to take a shot at Dupri.

The former Women's World Champion mentioned how she worked hard to improve, before stating that Maxxine wouldn't be able to do it. Liv also told the 27-year-old star to quit wrestling:

"I'm sure that training Maxxine Dupri is going to be a complete waste of your time, Nattie. Because take it from me, no-one in this business respected me, but what did I do? I shut them up and I made them. So, here's some advice from someone who knows. Quit. Because you are no Liv Morgan, sweetie."

It is safe to say Maxxine Dupri will not be quitting. This backstage segment looks likely to lead to a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between the two sides. Dupri and Natalya could be set to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles.

