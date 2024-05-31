Liv Morgan thanks Sony Pictures for major appearance outside WWE

Liv Morgan is the new Women's World Champion in WWE. The star won the title after defeating Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Morgan has been a force to reckon with since returning from injury at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. She began her Revenge Tour and started the quest for championship gold. She took out Rhea Ripley with a backstage attack, forcing her to vacate the title. Morgan even defeated the formidable Nia Jax on RAW before taking down Becky at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old star recently attended the red carpet movie premiere for Bad Boys: Ride or Die. She took to X/Twitter to thank Sony Pictures for the invitation. The star had the Women's World Championship on her shoulders and posed for pictures with the title.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will feature Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles. The movie also stars Paola Nunez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jacob Scipio.

Eric Bischoff spoke about Liv Morgan's star power

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about Liv Morgan defeating Becky. He mentioned that Liv was a great worker and had the right look.

However, the veteran felt that Liv lacked Becky's natural charisma. He thought that if given some time, she would become a major star for WWE.

"There's something, there's something for me, and it's not a criticism; it's just my feeling. There's something missing with Liv. I don't know what it is. She's obviously a gorgeous woman. She's in great shape. Her work in the ring is excellent. There's just something missing, and what I feel is missing in Liv exists in spades in Becky. There's just an inherent, natural, authentic charisma. It isn't forced, it isn't a gimmick, it's just something in her," Bischoff said.

After defeating Becky Lynch in the Steel Cage match on RAW, Liv Morgan now has two wins over The Man.

Becky is set to take an extended leave, and it will be interesting to see who emerges as Liv's new challenger in the coming weeks.

