Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and more WWE Superstars react to Becky Lynch's adorable personal update

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently shared a personal update on social media.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Man defeated Shayna Baszler to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of that match will challenge the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40. The current champion, Rhea Ripley, will defend her title against Nia Jax at the premium live event scheduled for Perth, Australia.

Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of herself training in the presence of her daughter Roux Lopez, whom The Irish superstar also referred to as 'trainer.'

"The goal is getting bigger. The training is getting better. The trainer is getting badder. #WrestleMania @wwe," wrote Lynch.

WWE Superstars, including Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, and Natalya, among several others, posted comments on the Instagram post.

You can check some of the most noticeable comments on the post below:

A screengrab of the comments on the Instagram post.

Rhea Ripley fires shots at Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch interrupted Rhea Ripley's promo on the January 15 edition of Monday Night RAW to tease a potential championship match at The Show of Shows. The Man revealed that she wants to challenge The Judgment Day member because she believes the latter might be better than her.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, The Nightmare revealed she would love to face Lynch inside the ring. However, Ripley took shots at the Grand Slam Champion to close her statement:

"I mean, obviously, it would mean the world, Becky's [the] one that I watched before I made it to WWE, and then even when I was in WWE. She's [the] one that I've paid close attention to, and she's made so much history herself. I would love to step in the ring with her. But also, on the other hand, Becky, how does it feel stepping in the ring with Rhea Ripley? Are you excited? Are you nervous? Are you scared? Are you doubting yourself? Because maybe you should."

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch has already qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. If he wins the match and considering Rhea Ripley successfully defends her title against Nia Jax, the two would end up having a much-awaited match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Do you want to see The Man take on The Eradicator in a championship match at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE