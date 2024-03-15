Liv Morgan took 26-year-old star under her wing on her WWE main roster debut

A 26-year-old WWE Superstar recently revealed that Liv Morgan took her under her wing upon debuting on the main roster. Maxxine Dupri recently talked about how helpful the former women's champion was.

Maxxine Dupri joined the main roster as Max Dupri's (now LA Knight) sister and the director of talent for the Maximum Male Models stable on Friday Night SmackDown. The star was young at the time and did not have much talent in the industry. However, she was willing to learn.

During a chat with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Maxxine Dupri revealed that during her WWE SmackDown debut, Knight was not present, and she wanted to take advice from Natalya, but she was also off TV. However, when The Alpha Academy member walked into the women's locker room, Liv Morgan warmly welcomed her.

"But gratefully I walked in and Liv was like the first person I saw in the locker room. And she took me under her wing, showed me catering, brought me into the makeup room, just really helped me so much because I was shaking in my boots," she said. [13:49 - 14:03]

Nikkita Lyons sends a two-word message to Liv Morgan after WWE RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Morgan went into one-on-one action against Becky Lynch. Despite her best efforts, the former SmackDown Women's Champion failed to get a big win over Big Time Becks on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

After the conclusion of the show, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media to share some photos. WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons left a comment on Morgan's Instagram post with a two-word message.

"This fiiittt," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Morgan currently does not have a direction heading into WrestleMania 40. However, thanks to her budding rivalry with Becky Lynch, many fans are wondering whether she will be added to the Women's World Championship.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.