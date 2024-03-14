Nikkita Lyons sends a two-word message to Liv Morgan after WWE RAW

Following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan took to social media to upload a new photo, which caught the attention of Nikkita Lyons.

On RAW, Morgan was in action against Becky Lynch. Despite a valiant effort, the 29-year-old star failed to secure an all-important victory on the Road To WrestleMania 40. Post-match, Morgan and Lynch were both confronted by Rhea Ripley.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Morgan shared a new selfie that caught the attention of Lyons. The NXT sensation reacted to Morgan's photo with a two-word message.

"This fiiittt," wrote Lyons.

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' Instagram comment:

Alundra Blayze believes that Nia Jax could join The Bloodline during a potential match against Liv Morgan

Nia Jax is set to continue her feud with Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. On the latest edition of RAW, she attacked both women backstage and even put The Man through a table.

According to Alundra Blayze, Jax could join The Bloodline. The Hall of Famer suggested that the faction could distract Morgan during a match against Jax, leading to the latter officially joining forces with her family members. Blayze said:

"You know, Nia, part of The Bloodline basically, I would love to see sme intertwin there. And what I'm saying is when I say The Bloodline is why can't the whole Bloodline come down to the stage when she is wrestling Liv to distract? Like, no one would expect it. And then there could be a buildup of this whole whoever behind Liv, right? And that whole transformation of Bloodlines and you can actually start having them go together. I mean, my whole thinking on that is because she's part of The Bloodline literally, basically, okay. So, why isn't there a woman involved?"

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Morgan on the Road To WrestleMania 40.

