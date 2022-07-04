"It was all worth it" - Liv Morgan tweets emotional photo following major title change

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has taken to social media with an emotional picture, sharing her feelings following her huge title win at last night's Money in the Bank.

Morgan's eight-year-long run with WWE began in NXT back in 2014, during the brand's black and gold era. Following her main roster call-up, Morgan spent time with the Riott Squad and had a short-lived pairing with Rhea Ripley.

At last night's Money In The Bank premium live event, however, Morgan finally broke out as a main event star in WWE. After winning the coveted briefcase in the Women's ladder match, she cashed in on the exhausted Ronda Rousey to capture her first world championship in WWE.

Earlier today, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with her newly-won SmackDown Women's Championship, declaring that it was all worth it:

"It was all worth it," Liv wrote.

Liv certainly seems to have earned her new title, but whether she's able to hold onto it for a lengthy run remains to be seen. Rumors suggest that she and Rousey could be booked for a title match at this year's SummerSlam.

What was the fan reaction to Liv Morgan's Twitter post?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to social media to respond to Liv's post.

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo shared her congratulations:

Meanwhile, a fan stated that the "revolution" had been televised, posting a picture of Liv:

One fan told Liv that her hard work and dedication had paid off, and that there were many more world title reigns to come for her:

RK_Vlog @Rk_vlog1 @YaOnlyLivvOnce @YaOnlyLivvOnce You truly deserve it the hard work and dedication and passion and many more to come lots of love @YaOnlyLivvOnce You truly deserve it the hard work and dedication and passion and many more to come lots of love ❤️❤️ @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/rAIJn978Fv

Another shared a tweet with a shot from 2002's Spider-Man, telling Morgan that her time is now:

It will be interesting to see how Liv Morgan's title reign works out. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

