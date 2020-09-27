Liv Morgan is looking to capture her first championship in WWE this evening. She, with Ruby Riott, will take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at Clash of Champions.

After an abbreviated run in the singles division, Liv Morgan has reunited with her best friend and they have some lofty goals in mind, starting with the titles.

The soon-to-be renamed Riott Squad believe that not only can they beat Baszler and Jax tonight, but they are the next premiere team in the division.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of her match at Clash of Champions, Liv Morgan talked out the state of flux in the women's tag team division. With so many prominent teams having split up recently, Morgan and Riott see a tremendous opportunity to start building their legacy.

"There are a lot of great tag teams. There's um, Natty and Lana, as much as I don't like them. There's tons of great tag teams in NXT. But I believe with my whole entire heart that Ruby and I are the team to bring the WWE Women's Tag Team Division into the future. I believe that with every single fiber of my being."

Although Liv Morgan clearly has her sights set on tag team success with her partner Ruby, she still has aspirations as a singles competitor as well. Especially getting one more shot at Charlotte Flair.

Beating Charlotte would be a full circle moment for Liv Morgan

The story of Liv Morgan's evolution started with Charlotte Flair and if she gets her way, it'll end with The Queen too. During her conversation with Sportskeeda, Morgan said she really wants another shot at Flair following her submission losses last summer and this past spring.

Charlotte Flair isn't the only woman in her sights though:

"A round three with Charlotte, I feel like is a full circle moment for me personally, um, when I can finally defeat Charlotte. I'm definitely looking forward to that day. And I know that day is bound to happen whenever she's ready, you know? But I would really love to go with Asuka again. Asuka brings out the absolute best in me cause she's such a fierce competitor. I love working with Asuka. Um, an eventual Ember Moon. We've always had fantastic chemistry and she's really powerful and she's not scared… to you know, really lay it in. Um... I'm open to any challenge really, but Charlotte, Asuka, Ember, any time any day."

You can view our entire exclusive conversation with Liv Morgan above. She touches on a number of topics, including her crazy 2020 and whether there was ever anything to those crazy Sister Abigail rumors last year.