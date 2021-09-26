Liv Morgan wants to work a Street Fight in WWE

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was in an exclusive one-on-one interview with Comicbook.com to discuss her upcoming match at Extreme Rules.

Extreme Rules will emanate from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, this Sunday. WWE has announced a stacked card for the pay-per-view with five championships on the line.

The main event will feature Roman Reigns vs. 'The Demon' Finn Balor for the Universal Championship. Liv Morgan will face Carmella in what will be the only non-title match of the evening.

Morgan divulged her bucket list of matches in the WWE. She wants to work in a Steel Cage match, a ladder match, and a TLC match. Morgan acknowledged that the Money in the Bank match was also a ladder match, but she wanted another ladder match in a more controlled setting.

Morgan added a Street Fight to the top of her bucket list. She mentioned that she wants to put on a pair of jeans and get into a Street Fight. Morgan also wants food carts and fire extinguishers to add more intensity to the Street Fight.

“Oh my gosh, a street fight. I want to do a street fight. A street fight and I want to wear jeans. I feel like that's what you do. You wear your merch shirt and jeans and you fight. Fire extinguishers, food carts, throwing through doors. I want it all,” said Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan sounds a warning to Carmella before Extreme Rules

This week on Talking Smack, Morgan had a stern message for Carmella after she cost Morgan her match against Zelina Vega.

Speaking with Kayla Braxton, Morgan addressed Carmella asking her to be prepared for Extreme Rules. Liv warned the self-proclaimed 'Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE' that Extreme Rules would be the worst night of her life.

