"She is everything that excites me about WWE" - Liv Morgan praises current NXT Superstar

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently praised a certain NXT 2.0 Superstar.

Morgan captured the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank following her win in the women's ladder match. She wasted no time in cashing in the contract and defeated Ronda Rousey on the same night to become champion. Liv will defend her title against Ronda at WWE SummerSlam on July 30th.

The 28-year-old was interviewed by the Daily Star to promote SummerSlam and WWE Clash at the Castle. During the interview, Morgan commented on NXT 2.0 Superstar, Alba Fyre. Alba used to be known as Kay Lee Ray in WWE, and is also a former NXT UK Women's Champion. Liv had high praise for Alba, also stating that she would love to work with her one day.

"I love Alba – she's so strong and fearless. She is everything that excites me about WWE and I'd love to work with her one day.” H/T to Daily Star

WWE NXT @WWENXT



#WWENXT To truly understand Alba Fyre, she must resurrect her past and be re-born under a new moniker. To truly understand Alba Fyre, she must resurrect her past and be re-born under a new moniker. #WWENXT https://t.co/arzsz0mqLj

Liv Morgan warns Ronda Rousey ahead of WWE SummerSlam

The SmackDown Women's Champion also spoke with TMZ to promote WWE SummerSlam. Liv said that she respects everything that Ronda Rousey has accomplished in her MMA career and what she has done for women in sports.

However, she then changed her tone and referred to the former champion as a "b*tch" and vowed to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSalm.

"Ronda, I respect you," Morgan started. "You’ve done so much for women in sports and women in WWE. But I love this [belt] more than you, b*tch. So this title is coming home with me." (03:20 - 03:36) H/T to TMZ

Do you think Liv Morgan will still be the SmackDown Women's Champion following WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far