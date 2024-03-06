Liv Morgan warns top WWE Superstar by threatening to bite their finger

In the aftermath of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan warned the top WWE Superstar and her arch-rival, Becky Lynch, on social media.

Morgan and Lynch recently competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match alongside four other superstars. The Man walked out victorious and became the number one contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

On a recent edition of RAW, Becky interfered during a match between Morgan and Nia Jax. This led to a heated backstage confrontation between Lynch and Morgan. However, this past Monday, WWE confirmed that the two arch-rivals will cross paths in a singles match on the upcoming edition of RAW.

Taking to her Instagram story, Morgan warned Lynch by threatening to bite her finger and claimed that the latter should consider herself lucky.

"She's lucky I didn't bite her finger," Liv Morgan shared.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram story below:

What the future has in store for the 29-year-old star remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch apologized to Liv Morgan after interfering in her match

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch apologized to Liv Morgan after interfering during the latter's match against Nia Jax.

The former RAW Women's Champion stated that she knew exactly how it would feel if someone else had interfered during her match.

“I know how I would feel if somebody did that to me. I would be pi**ed. I would want to fight them. I understand that. If she wants to fight me, I’ll never say no. But, it was one of those things where I wasn’t even thinking about her match I wasn’t even thinking about the match. I was just thinking about getting my hands on Nia Jax and retribution because it was two weeks in a row… and I’m not just going to sit back and take that. So, retaliation had to happen, but I do apologize that it was at the expense of Liv. Sorry, I could’ve handled that a million different ways, but I didn’t. If Liv wants to fight about it, she can, or if she wants to cry about it, she can," Becky Lynch said.

Lynch and Morgan will cross paths on next week's episode of RAW. It remains to be seen if Morgan gets added to the WrestleMania 40 match between Lynch and Rhea Ripley.

Are you excited about Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan next week on RAW? Sound off!

